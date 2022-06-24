LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announced an arrest of a man they say is an alleged dealer in connection to a meth and heroin selling scheme.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday Maurice Flipper Johnson, 35, was arrested after a search was done at a residence on McCloskey Lane in Lamara Township.

Investigators say Johnson is allegedly linked to a drug delivery scheme with another man, Mathew Slota, who was arrested in Lycoming County earlier.

As stated in the release, officers found Johnson in the residence with a large amount of suspected meth and heroin or fentanyl, packing materials, and scales.

Johnson was taken into custody and his bail was set at $250,000.