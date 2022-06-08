PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Clinton County arrested an alleged dealer after a search warrant confiscated $15,000 worth of drugs.

According to the Pine Creek Township Police Department, on May 6 investigators in the area of the 800 block of East Central Avenue observed a man who they say is a known drug dealer exit a Jeep and enter the residence.

Police stated officers followed the Jeep for questioning. Investigators said those in the car informed them they exchanged $20 for a small bag of crystal meth from the man.

Officials say the information was passed on to investigators familiar with the house when police went undercover to purchase cocaine from the owner Mary Yost, 40, from Avis.

As stated in the release, as a result of a search warrant inside the home was found:

178 grams of bath salts.

34 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

2 grams of cocaine.

8 packed baggies of heroin stamped “Zombieland.”

4 Subutex tablets.

3 MDMA pills.

8 pills described as fentanyl tables

Several hypodermic needles.

Shotgun

Police say the street value of the narcotics recovered is worth approximately $15,000.

Yost has been charged with possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $65,000.