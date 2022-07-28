BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of an alleged dealer who they say was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and other narcotics.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Wednesday officers in the drug task force completed a drug investigation with the arrest of Jamarl Brunson, 41.

Investigators say Brunson was arrested on West Main Street in Bloomsburg and found in his possession 50 bags, or one brick, of fentanyl and approximately half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine.

Brunson is being charged with several counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.