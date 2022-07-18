EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating items worth a total of $25k stolen from two trailers by ATV riders.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 14 around 7:00 a.m. in Exeter Township, suspects traveled onto PPL property using an ATV-type of vehicle.

Police say the suspects cut a hole into the metal fence and stole items from two trailers before fleeing the scene.

The items stolen range from battery tools, cable strips, two Honda generators, a nail gun, and hand saws.

The total value of the stolen property equals $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Slacktish of PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.