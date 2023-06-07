GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Gouldsboro man is facing more arson charges after he was seen fleeing the scene of another fire in Gouldsboro.

PSP says while investigating numerous fires in Jessup (Lackawanna County) and Lehigh Township (Wayne County), 30-year-old, Michael Angelo Yzkanin, is facing another set of arson charges after being identified as he was running away from a home engulfed in flames at 573 Main Street in Gouldsboro.

According to PSP, on Saturday, April 15 around 2:13 p.m., a witness saw smoke coming from the home and watched Yzkanin walk away from the residence and flee into the woods. Police say the witness then called 911 and waited for first responders and authorities to arrive.

Courtesy: Maddie Hughes

According to a press release, officers from the PA Game Commission arrived on the scene and ran into the woods after Yzkanin. At 2:35 p.m., Gouldsboro Fire Chief Dave Miller requested the PSP Fire Marshal Unit to respond to the scene, troopers say.

State police say Yzkanin is also facing a charge of arson in connection with the fire set during the early morning hours of April 14 at 572 Main Street, the former Gouldsboro Inn.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

Troopers say they are still investigating the cause of the other fires in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7 at 9:00 a.m. has been continued and is rescheduled for June 21 at 11:00 a.m.