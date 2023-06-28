EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man is charged with several arson-related offenses in Lackawanna County after being charged with arson in Wayne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, charges have been filed against 30-year-old Michael Angelo Yzkanin for fires he allegedly ignited in Jessup Borough.

4th Ave Fire Library Pizza Fire

PSP state Yzkanin is accused of setting fires in the 600 block of 4th Avenue on April 16 and in the 900 block of Church Street at the Library Pizza on April 14.

Yzkanin is incarcerated in the Wayne County Prison where he was charged with arson for fires in Lehigh Township.