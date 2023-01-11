KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been taken into custody and now faces charges for allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old.

Kingston police said a cooperating witness (CW) provided chat logs between himself and Joseph Joyce, 55, which showed Joyce talking to someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Officials say Joyce learned the person he was talking to was supposedly 15 years old on October 3, 2022.

I was flipping a coin with what bedroom we start at or are we starting somewhere if you want to meet on the bridge we’ll start on the bridge and we’ll work away from there. Joseph Joyce said to the CW according to police records

Police say Joyce decided to meet up with the CW and learned he was not actually speaking to a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the CW videotaped this encounter. In the video, Joyce told the CW he wouldn’t have done anything if she acted like she was 15, but if she was a “little diva,” he would do what he did.

Joyce faces four counts of attempted unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $20,000 bail.