HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Attorney General’s office said a Lycoming County contractor was charged with 37 felonies on Tuesday after taking multiple deposits and not doing the work.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Michael Bloom of Williamsport took $86,110 in security deposits from six different people, and in exchange, he was supposed to install elevators in their homes.

Officials said Bloom never followed through with the contracts, and when customers requested a refund, he refused.

“The law is clear on this,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Contractors can’t enter into a contract, accept money from a homeowner, and then fail to deliver, and that’s just what Bloom did. He pocketed $86,110 from his clients and did none of the work he promised. That’s theft, and my office won’t stand for it, we’re taking action to get Pennsylvanians their money back.”

The Attorney General’s office charged Bloom with 37 felonies including home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, and other related charges.

Bloom posted the set $75,000 bail.