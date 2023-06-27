BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emotional day Tuesday in Columbia County Court nearly one year after tragedy struck two local communities.

The man who pleaded guilty to killing his mother after driving through a crowd at a fundraiser has been sentenced.

25-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes will spend the rest of his life in prison.

In court Tuesday, the crimes he committed were described as the result of ‘pure evil.’

28/22 reporter Madonna Matione asks, “Are you sorry?”

Sura Reyes responds, “Yes.”

That’s what 25-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes had to say following his sentencing Tuesday in Bloomsburg.

Judge Gary Norton sentenced him to two life sentences without the possibility of parole and an additional 123-300 years in prison on 19 counts of attempted homicide.

“All of those are cumulative and will run consecutively which I believe is good to honor each and every victim of this tragic event,” said Daniel Lynn the Assistant District Attorney of Columbia County.

On August 13, 2022, Sura Reyes drove through a crowd of people in the parking lot of Intoxicology Department Bar in Berwick.

They were gathered for a fundraiser benefitting the victims of a Nescopeck house fire that killed 10 people just eight days prior on August 5.

19 people were seriously hurt, and 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was killed.

28/22 News spoke with Rebecca’s son, Devon Reese, who joined other victims and their families at the sentencing.

“We’re grateful for the Columbia County District Attorney, we’re grateful for the police that have been actively involved in this case. We definitely are grateful for the outcome of this situation,” says Reese.

After driving through the crowd, Sura Reyes drove to Nescopeck and brutally beat his own mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, to death with a hammer.

In court, victims called him a ‘real-life monster.’

“Those of us standing up here stood for the victims. our job was completed today, this is what we took an oath to do, not only law enforcement but the district attorney’s office from both Columbia County and Luzerne County,” explained Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski.

Reese says his family now has some sort of closure.

“It could definitely never replace the fact that we lost our mother, but I do feel that justice has been served we are going to continue moving forward in a positive manner, but again it’s just something that we’re gonna have to live with for the rest of our lives,” continued Reese.

On top of his sentences, Sura Reyes has to pay more than a million dollars in fines.

The cause of the Nescopeck fire is still under investigation.

The families Eyewitness News spoke with will forever be impacted by these tragedies but they are glad Sura Reyes will be locked up for the rest of his life.