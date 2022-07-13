SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police had the 500 block of Luzerne Street shut down as they responded to an incident, Wednesday evening.

Police and Scranton’s Special Operations Group, a strategic law enforcement team to resolve incidents involving a public threat, arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. and stayed for several hours.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say police were attempting to serve a warrant and demanding the suspect to come out of the home with their hands up.









According to the Scranton Police, the suspect barricaded himself in the 500 block of Luzerne Street.

Earlier, the Scranton Police Department asked the public to avoid the area but didn’t specify what the nature of the incident was.







This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with information as it’s available.