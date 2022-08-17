WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner told Eyewitness News a homicide investigation began in Lycoming County around 2:00 a.m. on August 17.

Officials said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Investigators said they arrived on the scene and found Ziar Young, age 20, with a fatal gunshot wound.

The Coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News an autopsy has been scheduled for 8 am on Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Williamsport Bureau of Police are currently investigating this incident, more information will be released as it is available.