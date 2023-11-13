CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former felon is wanted after police say he was found with multiple guns and drugs during a traffic stop.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, on November 7, an officer pulled over a car driven by Arthur Walker, 43, of Carbondale.
Police said a “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the car when Walker rolled down the window, however, he denied having any drugs or weapons inside the vehicle.
Detectives issued a search warrant on the vehicle and seized the following;
- Loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol
- .40 caliber magazine with 10 rounds
- .9mm magazine
- Three bags of psychedelic mushroom
- Marijuana bag with the label “Zaza” on it
- Paperwork from the Court of Common Pleas with Walker’s name on it
Walker now has an active arrest warrant for the charges of felon not to possess a firearm and drug possession.