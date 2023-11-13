CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former felon is wanted after police say he was found with multiple guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on November 7, an officer pulled over a car driven by Arthur Walker, 43, of Carbondale.

Police said a “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the car when Walker rolled down the window, however, he denied having any drugs or weapons inside the vehicle.

Detectives issued a search warrant on the vehicle and seized the following;

Loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol

.40 caliber magazine with 10 rounds

.9mm magazine

Three bags of psychedelic mushroom

Marijuana bag with the label “Zaza” on it

Paperwork from the Court of Common Pleas with Walker’s name on it

Carbondale Police

Walker now has an active arrest warrant for the charges of felon not to possess a firearm and drug possession.