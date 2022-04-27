HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announced the arrests of two men, one of who is being accused of selling marijuana and other narcotics.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, Francisco Rivera, 36, and Douglas Diggs, 46, were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of North James Street.

Police say detectives entered the residence, encountering Rivera, Diggs, a female, and three juveniles inside the house.

Rivera and Diggs were taken into custody. According to officers, the female was detained and later released. The juveniles were released to a family member.

During the investigation into the residence, officers say they discovered 5 pounds of marijuana, 65 THC vape cartridges, 47 packages of THC edibles, 21 grams of THC wax, 5 grams of suspected cocaine, and over $9,700.00 in U.S. Currency.

Hazleton Police Department

Investigators say they also found three digital scales, a digital label maker, a large roll of medical marijuana labels, numerous medical marijuana containers, and related drug narcotics.

Diggs was arrested on several misdemeanor drugs and paraphernalia-related charges. He was released from police custody.

Rivera was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misbranding/removing the label from a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rivera was arraigned and was unable to pay the $75,000.00 bail. He was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.