HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for failing to appear in court on felony narcotics charges.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Raymundo Figueroa-Perez, 22, of Hazleton, is wanted by authorities as a result of a narcotics investigation.

Police say the drug investigation was conducted during the summer of 2020, involving several suspects.

Officials stated Figueroa-Perez also has a bench warrant for failing to appear at the Luzerne County Court for a previous drug arrest in 2019.

Image of Raymundo Figueroa-Perez from the Hazleton Police Department

Investigators believe Figueroa-Perez is known to reside in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island. Police stated Figueroa-Perez still has ties to the Hazleton and Freeland areas.

Anyone with information on Figueroa-Perez whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton Police Department by dialing 911 and requesting to speak to a Detective.

Contact can also be made by calling the police tip line at 570-450-2080.