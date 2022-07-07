BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Special Operations Investigators announced the arrest of a man who is being accused of dealing drugs after officers went on an undercover sting.

According to the Berwick Police Department in December 2021 investigators received a tip that Zachary Parker, 22, was distributing meth in the Berwick area.

As stated in the affidavit, Parker was known to the police for previous crimes. Such as in 2019 for his involvement in a drug raid and in 2020 when he ran and hid in a relative’s basement from police after crashing his vehicle.

According to court documents, an investigator went undercover, met with Parker, and purchased a bag of methamphetamine.

A drug analysis report proved the drugs tested positive for meth causing police to charge Parker with manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a phone.