SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon left before the scheduled trial.

Now law enforcement is working to track him down.

Eyewitness news doesn’t have a lot of information on what took place earlier Thursday at the Northumberland County Courthouse. The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Robert Eugene Reynolds was scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 pm for a bench trial.

He was charged with a DUI of a controlled substance. We’re told he did show up, but he was never in police custody. He then left the building before the bench trial began and there’s no word on where he is at this time. The Watsontown Borough Police Department is handling the investigation.

Eyewitness News reached out to them for more information and is waiting to hear back. Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story and provide more details when they’re made available.