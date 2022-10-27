BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August.

Kassadey Matulevich

Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family.

The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played to an emotional crowd when police were called to Sand Hollow Drive after Matulevich was found by her mother with a gunshot wound to the head.

Matulevich was a cheerleader at Hazleton Area High School and was about to start her senior year.

Testimony was heard Thursday morning from the victim’s mother, friend, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Luzerne County DA’s office.

In August police were informed that Alan Jay Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was brought inside of the home by the victim around 3:00 a.m. or 4:00 a.m.

Alan Jay Meyers, accused of murder

Court records show Meyers is being charged as an adult and faces charges of homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, as well as two charges of tampering with evidence. Meyers was arraigned in August and denied bail.

After the court hearing Thursday it was determined that the case will be turned back over to common pleas.