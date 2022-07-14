NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An anonymous tip leads to the capture of a wanted man who police say pulled a gun on an officer and Children and Youth Service workers.

It happened Thursday in Luzerne County and prompted a large police response from law enforcement.

State and local police spent hours searching for the suspect in Nanticoke. Thanks to the help of a tipster, the man was later caught by police and taken into custody.

40-year-old Cory Gonzalez Crudup was loaded into the back of a cruiser at the Nanticoke Police Department Thursday night.

Police say an anonymous call to the Luzerne County 911 Center lead to his capture as he was found hiding in the back of a truck on East State Street.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to assist Children and Youth caseworkers at his residence on Hill Street shortly after 11 a.m.

Once inside, officers say they discovered Crudup holding a handgun and pointing it at them.

As Crudup ran out of the home, the documents say he encountered the caseworkers and waived the weapon in their direction before taking off into nearby woods.

A state police helicopter circled above the bridge to Route 11 in West Nanticoke as officials searched for Crudup who was considered armed and dangerous.

The manhunt ended when he was taken into custody after 5 p.m. and arraigned before District Judge Donald Whittaker.

Police say the judge did not set bail due to Crudup being a flight risk.