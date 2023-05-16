RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he was found with $90,000 worth of methamphetamine and various other drugs during a traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday in Rush Township around 3:30 p.m., multiple investigators conducted a joint investigation that led to the traffic stop of Kenneth Lee Kryworuka, 49, of Barnesville.

Police say during the stop Kryworuka gave troopers consent to search his car and as a result, PSP seized the following:

1,813 grams of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $90,000

38 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,800

Crack cocaine and marijuana were allegedly found in Kryworuka’s possession

More than $7,500 in cash

Kryworuka was arrested and placed in the Schuylkill County Prison unable to post the $75,000 bail. PSP notes Kryworuka was wanted on two county bench warrants in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties.