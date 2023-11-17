MONROE TWP., SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a robbery where $8,000 worth of expensive jewelry was stolen from a Pennsylvania home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between August 28 and October 25, a burglary occurred at a residence in the 3300 block of Park Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Police say $8,000 worth of jewelry was taken and the price range of various pieces of jewelry ranged from $200 to $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove.