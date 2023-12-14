WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are wanted by police after they allegedly broke into a tobacco store and stole $800 worth of vapes and cartridges.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Thursday around 1:00 a.m., two people used a hammer/ax to break a window and illegally enter the Tabacco King.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

While inside the store, officers said the suspects removed $800 worth of vapes and cartridges then fled the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact: Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, text 570-760-0215, or call 570-606-4791.