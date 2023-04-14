EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 8-year-old boy has died after being shot in East Stroudsburg last week, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on Monday April 3, at 5:45 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Mill Creek Road in East Stroudsburg.

On scene, police say an 8-year-old boy suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The victim later died from his injuries on April 12 at 12:42 a.m.

The incident and death are being investigated by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.