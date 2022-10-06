EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Lackawanna, Monroe, and Pike.

According to police, the following 12 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office in September of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lackawanna County:

Buddy Clarke’s in Dunmore

West Side Six Packs to Go in Scranton

Jessup Plaza Beverage Center

Cousins Beer Stop in Eynon

Monroe County:

SAI Shyam in East Stroudsburg

Mullers Family Restaurant in East Stroudsburg

Mignosi Foodtown in East Stroudsburg

Pike County:

White Pine Inn in Greeley

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offenses.