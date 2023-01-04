EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report are Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Monroe.

According to police, the following eight establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office in December of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lackawanna County:

Mac’s Bro in Clarks Summit

Colarusso’s Restaurant in Clarks Summit

Riccardo’s Cafe in Dunmore

West Side Packs to Go in Scranton

Hilton and Conference Center in Scranton

Luzerne County:

Gram N Pops in White Haven

KGK in Wilkes-Barre

Monroe County:

Mignosi Foodtown in East Stroudsburg

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.