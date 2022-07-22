LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a man got off his motorcycle and punched a 76-year-old man in the face and head.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 19, around 2:00 p.m., the accused was driving a motorcycle at high speed on Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township.

PSP says the victim approached the driver instructing him to slow down then turned back towards his driveway.

As stated in the release, the driver got off his motorcycle and struck the victim in the face and head from behind.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital where he required staples and stitches to his head, he also suffered a concussion and bruising to his eyes.

The suspect was described to police as a white man between 45-55 around 6’1, 260 lbs., wearing a light blue bandana on his head and a black leather motorcycle vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference case number PA2022-788105.