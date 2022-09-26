TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County say they have seized over just 70 pounds of marijuana from a car after conducting a traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, September 24, troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations in Tobyhanna Township.
Investigators say during the stop, there were many indicators that criminal activity was going on inside the car.
After the driver, later identified as Landey Lopez-Jimenez, gave police the consent to search the car, troopers said they located around 71.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.
PSP states Lopez-Jimenez was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, along with other related charges.
Lopez-Jimenez remains in Monroe County Correctional Facility. Eyewitness News is working to confirm more details about the arrest.