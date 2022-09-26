TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County say they have seized over just 70 pounds of marijuana from a car after conducting a traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, September 24, troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations in Tobyhanna Township.

Investigators say during the stop, there were many indicators that criminal activity was going on inside the car.

Landey Lopez-Jimenez

After the driver, later identified as Landey Lopez-Jimenez, gave police the consent to search the car, troopers said they located around 71.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

PSP states Lopez-Jimenez was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, along with other related charges.

Pennsylvania State Police

Lopez-Jimenez remains in Monroe County Correctional Facility. Eyewitness News is working to confirm more details about the arrest.