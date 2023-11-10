HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police seized nearly seven pounds of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Friday officers conducted a traffic stop on a BMW on West 21st Street and North Locust Street for registration violation.

During the stop, the driver, later identified as Hayvi Marte of Hazleton, exited the car and fled from officers on foot, police said.

Investigators searched the car and found in the front passenger seat, a black garbage bag containing nearly seven pounds of marijuana.

Marte was later located and arrested. He was also discovered to have $1,664, police noted. Marte faces multiple drug charges, fleeing police, and traffic violations.

Bail was set at $150,000 and he remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.