HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions.

Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women from Hazleton, 39 and 28 years old were found hiding different household goods around their bodies and left without paying. The women were charged through the district court. The total amount of items stolen was worth $267.51.

On January 23 around 9:00 p.m., troopers said a 33-year-old woman from Sheppton, mislabel 15 items that were valued at $101.68. Police also noted the woman was under the influence of alcohol. She was charged with theft and public intoxication.

Investigators stated the following day a 34-year-old woman from Weatherly was found hiding clothing items, chapstick, and cupcakes in a bag and tried to leave the store without paying. She was later charged through the district court.

Two days later on January 26 around 4:00 p.m., troopers stated two men, both 20 from Hazleton, mislabeled 5 items of men’s clothing valued at $66.74 and tried to purchase them for a lesser price. Charges were filed against the two through the district court.

Lastly on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. a 35-year-old woman from Hazleton was arrested for stealing $129.22 worth of items. She was taken into custody and charged with retail theft.