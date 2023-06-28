EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven people have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos including one who is banned from Mohegan Pennsylvania after allegedly leaving a child unattended in the parking lot.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, a patron at the Plains Township Mohegan Pennsylvania casino was banned after leaving a 6-year-old child unattended in the parking lot for 28 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

The man was one of seven adults that the gaming control board banned from Pennsylvania casinos after acting on petitions filed by the board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel.

Seven adults were placed on the board’s Involuntary Exclusion List after they were accused of leaving a total of nine children unattended while they engaged in gaming activities.

The six people below were banned from Pennsylvania casinos after committing the following acts:

A man and woman left a 14-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack parking garage for 14 minutes to enter the casino’s dealer school and human resources office. Both individuals were employees of the casino and were terminated

A man left a 2-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort for 2 minutes when he attempted to unsuccessfully gain entrance to the casino

A man left two children, ages 6 and 11, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 6 minutes while he conducted business at a cashier’s cage in the casino

A man left two children, ages 3 and 13, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 7 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

A man left two children, ages 5 and 7 unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 9 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

The Board states these actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.

Since the start of 2022 through May 2023, the board identified 370 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 596 minors