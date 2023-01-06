WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday.

Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes.

Police entered the home and found two men, 34-year-old Jamal Jenkins and 28-year-old Taquan Bowden. Both men were taken into custody.

Officials said further investigation around the home led to the seizure of 658 bags of suspected fentanyl, three phones, scales, bulk cash, a gun, and several kinds of packaging materials.

Detectives obtained a second search warrant and found nearly 1/4 pound of crack cocaine.

All evidence has been sent to a lab to be tested, according to police.