BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced they are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of cash and coins from a Clinton County home.

Monday afternoon, state police announced they’ve been investigating a theft from a home sometime between June 11 and June 21.

According to investigators, a 70-year-old man from Mill Hall reported $5,000 in cash and $900 in coins were stolen from his home in the 1200 block of Plunket Run Road last month.

Details are limited at this time, but state troopers asked anyone with information regarding this case to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lamar.