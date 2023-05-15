WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two suspects are wanted and a $500 reward is being offered after another break-in occurred at the Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre.

According to officials with the Irem Temple, around 6:20 a.m. Monday the two men pictured below allegedly broke into the Irem Temple Restoration Project site and damaged the building to get inside.

Police were called and began to search the area for the two suspects. The two reportedly hid during the search and were seen leaving the area at 9:15 a.m., according to officials with the project.

On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., four unidentified young men allegedly vandalized the Irem Temple on North Franklin Street. Currently, no arrests have been made in this incident.

Irem Temple officials are offering a $500 reward for anyone who identifies the suspects by calling Wilkes-Barre police or messaging the Irem Temple Restoration Project on Facebook.