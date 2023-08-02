HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in Luzerne County resulted in the seizure of 480 packets of fentanyl.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Friday, July 21, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street.

Police say after announcing their presence several times with no response, detectives entered the home and seized the following:

480 white glassine packets stamped “Phat Bacth” containing fentanyl

$1,313 in cash

Drug paraphernalia

Two cellphones

Hazleton City Police Department

Investigators stated Crystal Asencio, 30, was later arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Asencio’s bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing for Asencio is scheduled for Monday, August 7 at 11:45 a.m.