EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office of State Inspector General filed public assistance fraud charges against 48 individuals in October.

Officials filed felony criminal charges against 45 people for fraudulently receiving public assistance. Three additional individuals were charged with misdemeanor crimes.

It is alleged that these individuals misrepresented their household circumstances and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.

The restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases totals $214,029.

Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.