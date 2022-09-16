JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say approximately $4,660 worth of electronics were stolen from a church in Northumberland County.

According to state troopers, a burglary took place at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church on Schwaben Creek Road between September 12 at 9:30 p.m and September 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Investigators say a customized computer, PlayStation, Xbox, and several other electronics were stolen from the church.

Troopers would not tell Eyewitness News if they are currently investigating this incident or if there are any suspects in custody.