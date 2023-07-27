EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed public assistance fraud charges against 43 people who allegedly took advantage of social programs such as SNAP, and cash assistance.

According to OSIG officials, in June, investigators filed felony charges for fraudulently receiving public assistance against a total of 41 people and misdemeanor charges against two separate individuals.

It is alleged that the people charged misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

Officials stated the restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases totals $202,064.