SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook Avenue in Spring Brook Township.

PSP says 10 catalytic converters were stolen from Dodge Rams ranging from 2022-2015 models located on the Treesmith’s property.

The total value for the converters is $40,985. Anyone with information is asked t contact PSP Dunmore.