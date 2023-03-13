NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the weekend state police say they arrested two men after 4,000 grams of cocaine were seized during an I-81 drug bust.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 3:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a Toyota for traffic violations on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.

Police say after speaking with the two men in the car, Erick Torres Sanches, 26, of Upper Darby, and Hector Perez Mendoza, 25, of Philadelphia, “criminal activity” was suspected and a search was issued.

A K9 unit alerted troopers and as a result inside a jacket in the back seat state police found two bags containing 4,000 grams or 4 kilos of suspected cocaine.

The two men were arrested, charged and they remain in the Susquehanna County jail on a $75,000 monetary bail.