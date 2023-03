HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating $400 of counterfeit cash used at a Luzerne County Dollar General.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 11 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar General in Hazle Township for a reported theft.

Police say an unknown suspect used counterfeit money to pay for a Cash App transaction at the store. The suspect used $400 of fake money.

State police are continuing to investigate.