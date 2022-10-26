HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from Walmart.

Police say the two stole items worth $170 and were switching labels to pay less for the items they purchased.

Diaz-Dominguez was found with a Taurus 9mm pistol in his waistband during the arrest. Troopers stated he is not allowed to be in possession of a weapon.

Hernandez and Diaz-Dominguez have been charged by the district court.

On October 14 around 12:30 a.m. troopers responded to a second theft at the Walmart in Hazle Township where they arrested Yafreisy Victorino Bautista, 31, of Hazelton, and Yesica Quezada, 34, of Hazle Township.

PSP stated the two stolen merchandise worth $417.73 and both were charged through the district court.