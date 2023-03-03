SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman after an ongoing investigation allegedly found her with $310,000 worth of meth, guns, and other drugs inside a home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 24 drug detectives conducted a search and seizure warrant at a house on North 2nd Street in St. Clair Borough around 2:52 p.m.

Police say as a result the following items were seized:

1,350g of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $8,000

145g of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $14,000

13 lbs. of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $310,000

Four guns

Troopers said they arrested Joanne Stefanie Noble, 45, of St. Clair, for the drugs seized and two active warrants from Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office and PA State Probation and Parole.

She remains in the Schuylkill County Prison on a $100,000 bail.