WILKES BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrests of three individuals they say are involved in a tri-state retail theft ring.

Officials say Buffalo, New York residents Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons, are wanted for stealing from and Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Top Left: Tanashia Bradley Top Right: Dwight Wilson Bottom Center: Ashley Clemons

Investigators tell Eyewitness News the three people pictured above, and more, have been involved in several thefts from Ulta Beauty, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Walgreens for at least the past three years in Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania.

On November 6, police say the three hit the Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre Township as well as two other stores within one hour of each other.

Police said the group has been reselling the stolen products online and in New York stores.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Township Police by calling (570) 606-4791 or by emailing capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.