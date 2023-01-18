HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township.

Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store on foot after stealing $117.04 worth of items. Troopers said they were unable to arrest the suspect as they learned she returned back to the Dominican Republic.

On January 16 around 9:00 p.m., troopers arrived at Walmart and arrested a 21-year-old woman from Hazleton for trying to steal $65.53 worth of food.

Lastly, on January 17 around 5:00 p.m., police were investigating another theft at Walmart and found a 51-year-old woman from Shenandoah, stole $76.41 worth of assorted household goods.

All three women were charged through the district court for theft.