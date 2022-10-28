EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

According to investigators, on October 26, police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct a total of nine compliance checks on establishments in Lycoming County.

A total of three businesses were not in compliance, serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age. Officials did not name those establishments.

PSP says the following establishments were in compliance with not serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Chillin & Grillin T/A Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Sheetz in Bloomsburg and Berwick

Giant in Bloomsburg

Weis Markets in Berwick and Bloomsburg

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offenses.