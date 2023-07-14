MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after police say he lead them on a 29-mile chase through New Jersey and back into Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:00 p.m., officers saw a white Ford Transit van traveling at an “unsafe distance” with another car.

Police say officers tried to stop the van on State Route 611, however, the driver later identified as John Rodriguez, 27, of East Stroudsburg, did a U-turn to flee police.

Rodriguez continued onto Interstate 80 Eastbound at a high speed, passing cars on the shoulder and weaving in and out of traffic.

The chase went into New Jersey and then back into Pennsylvania spanning approximately 29 miles before the van hit a piece of construction equipment at a bridge closure on Hollow Road in Middle Smithfield Township, investigators stated.

Rodriguez then attempted to flee on foot before being arrested by officers. Rodriguez was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility, he faces numerous charges.