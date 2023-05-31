NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after he was allegedly speeding on I-80 in Luzerne County and was found with 26 pounds of suspected cocaine.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 35 around 12:20 a.m., troopers spotted a Ford Econoline Van speeding on Interstate 80 in Nescopeck, going 83 in a 65 mph limit zone.

Police say they pulled over the car and the driver was identified as Yasiel Duarte Vasquez, 39, of Hazleton. Troopers said during their interaction with Duarte Vasquez they believed “criminal activity” was suspected and a search of the car was requested.

During the search, troopers found an aftermarket compartment on the ceiling section of the rear area of the car. Inside was a large garbage bag that contained 12 kilograms of suspected cocaine and a vacuumed sealed bag containing cash, as stated in the affidavit.

Duarte Vasquez has been charged with manufacturing, delivering, possession of drugs, use/possession of drugs, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.