HAZLE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a retail theft suspect after they were found stealing 26 items worth over $200 from Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 3 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart in Hazle Township for a reported retail theft.

Police say the suspect stole 24 items valued at $238.45 and the suspect has been charged through the district court.