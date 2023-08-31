HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have filed charges against a Luzerne County man for illegal firearm purchases.

According to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (A.T.F.), the PA Office of the Attorney General, and the Hazleton City Police Department, 21-year-old, Cesar Hiciano-Rivera has been arrested for allegedly making several illegal firearm purchases.

Law enforcement says Hiciano-Rivera purchased numerous firearms for a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess or purchase a firearm.

Police note in the state of Pennsylvania each sale is punishable by a five-year mandatory prison sentence.

Hiciano-Rivera was arraigned on Wednesday, August 30, and was unable to post bail.

He is currently in custody at Luzerne County Correctional Facility, awaiting his preliminary hearing.