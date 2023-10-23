COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shamokin Police announced the recovery of multiple marijuana plants and weapons found in Coal Township.

On Saturday, October 21, the Shamokin Police Department said that officers were made aware of a possible narcotics grow operation in the 1600 block of East Webster Street in Coal Township.

Police executed a warrant on Sunday, October 22, around 8:18 a.m. where officers were able to find a large grow operation of what is believed by authorities to be marijuana.

Officers say they recovered 21 full-grown marijuana plants, each around six feet tall, and two nine-millimeter handguns, a 22 caliber rifle, and a box of nine-millimeter ammunition.

Law enforcement says there were also two vegetarian grow tents each with lights and air filtration, and paraphernalia associated with growing marijuana including scales, plastic bags, and soil were found.

Shamokin police say when the search warrant was executed, four minor children, from 5-14 in age, were on the premises.

Rafael Vigo Jr.,51, and Sheri Stock, 37, were taken into custody and transported to the Shamokin Police Department after the search, police say.

Stock is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children.

According to court papers Stock was arraigned and remanded to the Northumberland County jail as she couldn’t post $5,000 bail.

Vigo Jr. is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Court papers say Vigo was also arraigned and remanded to the Northumberland County jail after he couldn’t post $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for both is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m.