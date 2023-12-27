POCONO TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole over $2,000 from a store in the Pocono Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers need assistance in identifying the man pictured, who is a suspect in a theft investigation.

Pocono Township Police

Police say on December 21 around 3:19 p.m., the suspect entered the Banana Republic Outlet in the Pocono Premium Outlets shopping center and stole approximately $2,090 worth of items.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-992-9911 and ask to speak to a Pocono Township Police officer.